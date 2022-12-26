Russia reportedly ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. “The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies,” TASS cited Novak as…
