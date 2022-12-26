“Nepo Baby” Giving Baby New Year Run For Its Money As More Weigh In On Topic

Kate Hudson and Jamie Lee Curtis are the latest Hollywood actors to weigh in on the topic of the “nepo baby,” a topic rekindled this month by a New York magazine cover story (and much more devoted to the topic) about the phenomena of the children of famous actors who follow in their parents’…



#curtis #cliveowen #badsisters #goldiehawn #katehudson #nepobaby #janetleigh #hudsonbrothers #ognepobaby #stevensoderbergh