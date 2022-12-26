At Hockey’s 2023 World Junior Championship, Things Are Starting To Get Back To Normal

At Hockey's 2023 World Junior Championship, Things Are Starting To Get Back To Normal

One of the hockey world’s best-loved traditions is set to get back on track. Most of the world’s top under-20 players have gathered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will run from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5. In Canada, especially, World…

