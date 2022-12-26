What’s on TV This Week: Kennedy Center Honors and New Year’s Eve

AMERICAN MASTERS: GROUCHO & CAVETT 8 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). “If Groucho never existed, we would sense a lack in the world of comedy, like the planet in the solar system that astronomers say ought to be there.” Those words, attributed to the TV host Dick Cavett, kick off this…



#grouchocavett #readyplayerone #amygrant #ernestclines #georgeclooney #aliciahallmoran #kennedycenterhonors #markrylance #bobbydriscoll #hitchcocksnotorious