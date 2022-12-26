Nearly 24 million elderly people yet to receive first Covid jab in China, says report

Nearly 23.8 million people over the age of 60 in China are yet to receive their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country goes through a massive surge in infections, said media reports on Monday. According to the South China Morning Post, as China eased its zero-Covid policy, the country doubled down on vaccination drives but the vaccination rate for the elderly is worryingly low. The vaccination figure fell to "just 42.4 per cent for those aged 80 and over", the report mentioned.