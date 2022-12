Christmas may be over, but Kwanzaa is just beginning. Here's everything you need to know about the weeklong celebration of familial and cultural reconnection: What is Kwanzaa? Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American families, pan-African families, and cultural history that runs from…



#africana #africanamerican #nationalgeographic #kwanzaa #african #swahili #culture #habari #caribbean #maulanakarenga