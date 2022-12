The U.S. is bracing for further severe weather as the death toll from a devastating storm continues to rise. Storm Elliott has killed at least 34 people across the U.S., according to a tally by the Associated Press. Sky News reported that the toll in the U.S. and Canada, where four people died…



#buffalo #skynews #nationalguard #buffalonian #poloncarz #stormelliott #eriecounty #kathyhochul #markpoloncarz #arctic