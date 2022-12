King Charles’s Christmas broadcast was the most watched Christmas TV address by a monarch on record, as the BBC claimed a festive viewing victory over streaming rivals such as Netflix. A record 10.6 million viewers watched Charles’s broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and ITV, making it the most-watched…



