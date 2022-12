If you watched Glass Onion over this weekend, like millions of other people in metrics Netflix is no doubt about to brag about, you may have noticed that its central tech billionaire may or may not have felt somewhat…familiar. Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, is a tech billionaire with his…



#milesbron #elonmusk #rian #twitter #rianjohnson #edwardnorton #zuckerberg #netflix #tesla #earthborntrilogy