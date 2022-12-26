Luka Doncic Wears Custom Lucchese Boots, Outfit Before Dallas Mavericks’ Christmas Day Game

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is known for making an impression. On the court, it’s with his dazzling performances. Off the court, it’s with his acts of charity and his partnerships in the sportswear and fashion industries. His latest fashion foray turned a lot of heads on Christmas Day.…



#lukadoncic #losangeleslakers #doncic #elpaso #bigtex #texan #statefairoftexas #sizev96 #dallasmavericks #dallas