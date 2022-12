If this is the first time you land on one of our Fantasy EPL Blogs, you might want to check out some of our original blogs in my Medium archives to get familiar with our overall approach and the improvements we’ve made to the captain/team recommender algorithm over time. The Top 100 Managers in…



#bre #worldcup #salah #toney #easyfixturesrating #fdr #mun #passing #mci #bou