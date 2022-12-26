New Knock at the Cabin Trailer Reveals M. Night Shyamalan's New Film

Universal Pictures has dropped the second and final trailer for “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest horror film from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. The film follows a family vacationing at a remote cabin, when the young girl (Kristen Cui) and her parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldrige) are…



#ashwinrajan #davebautistas #abbyquinn #davebautista #stevedesmond #benaldrige #kristencut #paultremblay #michaelsherman #universalpictures