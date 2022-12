The White House on Sunday blamed Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending more than 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve—the coldest that Washington DC has experienced in decades. “Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing…



#gregabbott #abdullahhasan #abbott #navalobservatory #gregabbotts #rondesantis #florida #marthasvineyard #sanantonio #samufirstresponse