S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea's military says it detected five drones, and that one traveled as far as the northern part of its capital region.
South Korea has scrambled its air force and fired warning shots after five North Korean drones crossed over into its territory.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the..