Whether you’re hopeful or hopeless, romance movies remain a tried and true genre for the connection they’re able to make to the viewer. Relatable struggles abound, and 2022 had no lack of great romance movies that ripped our hearts wide open and made us swoon. Many of these movies are available to…



#natalie #daniel #joefontaine #jennaevanswelch #nicholasgalitzine #jennyhans #ebenezerscrooge #isabellaferreira #kaitlyndever #lucyhale