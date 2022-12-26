After a blizzard left a family of 6 stranded and powerless in New York, firefighters let them stay at the firehouse — and gave them Christmas presents
Buffalo Airport/Twitter A family of 6 in Buffalo was left without power and stranded on the road before Christmas. Firefighters came to rescue them and other motorists, and the family stayed at the firehouse. The oldest child got a firefighter uniform, and firefighters scrambled to get them…
