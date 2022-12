British singer, DJ, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Maxi Jazz died on Saturday, according to a social media post made by his bandmates. He co-founded the electronic music group Faithless in 1995, which saw massive success in the UK and Europe, and scored three number one hits on the U.S.…



