Passenger advocate urges stranded Sunwing passengers in Mexico to take legal action
Published
As hundreds of Canadians scramble to get home after their Sunwing flights from Mexico were cancelled last week, a passengers’ rights advocate says stranded travellers should consider legal action if they aren’t compensated. Gabor Lukacs, president and founder of the Air Passenger Rights group,…
#puertovallarta #sheldondesouza #airpassengerrights #sunwing #lukacs #gaborlukacs #mexico #canadians #aircanada