Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field

There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position.…



#safety #dallas #randyrohmfeld #priscillawright #lynnmontgomery #sarahbryant #florida #northtexas #lindaburns #spiritairlines