‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title

Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday,…



#hollywood #danielcraig #benoitblanc #atlantic #reedhastings #glassonion #aknivesoutmystery #netflix #ip #rianjohnson