SEOUL—South Korean President Yoon Suk -yeol pardoned former President Lee Myung-bak, setting the disgraced leader free from his 17-year prison sentence for bribery and embezzlement. Mr. Yoon granted special pardons to 1,373 people on Tuesday. The most high-profile beneficiary was the 81-year-old…



#seoulsouth #yoonsuk #leemyungbak