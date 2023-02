The Ecto-1 Siren In Ghostbusters Is Partly Based On A Cat's Scream Ever since the Ecto-1 debuted in the first "Ghostbusters" movie in 1984, it has become one of the most iconic cars in movie history. It's even more impressive to know that it was put together at the very last minute. According to…



#ecto1 #marquee #stephendane #hardwareconsultant #motortrend #cadillac