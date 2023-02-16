Chick-fil-A is opening a break room for New York food delivery drivers to get coffee or use the restroom between orders, addressing some of the biggest…

Delivery workers will be able to grab a coffee, use the restroom, charge their phone, and use the WiFi. Courtesy of Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is opening a pop-up break room in New York City for delivery drivers. They'll be able to grab a coffee, use the restroom, charge their phone, and use the…



#chick #newyorkcity #brakeroom #chickfila #doordash #ubereats #grubhub #caviar #seamless #ericadams