Chick-fil-A is opening a break room for New York food delivery drivers to get coffee or use the restroom between orders, addressing some of the biggest…

Chick-fil-A is opening a break room for New York food delivery drivers to get coffee or use the restroom between orders, addressing some of the biggest…

Upworthy

Published

Delivery workers will be able to grab a coffee, use the restroom, charge their phone, and use the WiFi. Courtesy of Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is opening a pop-up break room in New York City for delivery drivers. They'll be able to grab a coffee, use the restroom, charge their phone, and use the…

#chick #newyorkcity #brakeroom #chickfila #doordash #ubereats #grubhub #caviar #seamless #ericadams

Full Article