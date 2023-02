Ronaldinho’s Son Makes FC Barcelona Debut Against Manchester United

FC Barcelona legend Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes has made his debut for the club against Manchester United. The Brazilian World Cup winner confirmed that his 17-year-old offspring would follow in his footsteps and don Blaugrana at a Mundo Deportivo gala last week. Ronaldinho said he would be "more…



#barcelona #ronaldinho #joaomendes #manchesterunited #brazilianworldcup #donblaugrana #mundodeportivo #campnou #catalans #lamasia