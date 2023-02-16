Berlin: Volodymyr Zelensky Opens Festival With Call for Culture to Take Sides in the War in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the Berlin International Film Festival Thursday night with a defiant call for for artists and cultural institutions to “take a stand” in the war in Ukraine and to support his country and his people in their fight against Russian aggression. “Can art be…

