Eminem Was the First Choice for Mark Wahlberg’s Role in ‘The Fighter,’ Producer Says

Eminem Was the First Choice for Mark Wahlberg’s Role in ‘The Fighter,’ Producer Says

Upworthy

Published

Eminem hasn’t focused much on a career path as an actor, but he apparently was in the running for a film that could have potentially changed his trajectory and had nothing to do with Mom’s spaghetti. Film producer Todd Lieberman was a guest on the latest episode of the Hollywood Gold podcast,…

#eminem #toddlieberman #mickyward #davidorussell #markwahlberg #christianbale #dickyeklund #curtishanson #8mile #brabbit

Full Article