Learn More What To Watch Or Read To Prepare For DCU's Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters James Gunn's announcement of the slate of movies and TV series for what he called DCU's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" may have disappointed loyal Snyderverse followers, but it brought hope to millions of other DC…



#jamesgunn #dcu #superman #greenlanterncorps #truedetective #paradiseisland #wonderwoman #dccomics #boostergold #creaturecommandos