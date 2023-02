Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button: Subscribe now Let’s jump into it… YouTubers have mastered revenue diversification This YouTuber gives an incredibly detailed breakdown of how he made $4.6 million this year. He has…



#simonowens #youtubers #youtuber #patreon #googledoc #squadcast #apple #jeffumbro #podglomerate #jonaswoost