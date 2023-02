Ozempic, a purported miracle cure for weight loss, is in short supply after taking the world by storm in recent months. Here's everything you need to know: What is Ozempic? Ozempic is a semaglutide-based medication that, while meant to treat Type 2 diabetes, has more recently inspired "off-label"…



