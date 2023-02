The series about the treasure-hungry group of friends known as the Pogues has been renewed for a fourth season, the streamer announced Saturday. The pickup arrives as Outer Banks is set to launch its third season Feb. 23. This news was revealed in a surprise announcement by the show’s cast at a…



#pogues #outerbanks #huntingtonbeach #chase #johnb #madelyncline #madisonbailey #jonathandaviss #carlaciagrant #rudypankow