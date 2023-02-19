Free-Spending San Diego Padres Need To Reach For Their Checkbook If Seeking To Retain Manny Machado After This Season

Third baseman Manny Machado wants more money and he’s informed the San Diego Padres of just that. Machado notified the club that at the end of the season he’s opting out of his 10-year, $30 million deal that he signed in 2019. The Padres, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, presented Machado…



#mannymachado #sandiegopadres #machado #sandiegouniontribune #sandiego #baltimoreorioles #losangelesdodgers #winsabovereplacement #baseballreference #danlozano