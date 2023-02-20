Rishi Sunak Faces Pushback Over NI Protocol, Brexit Deal
Published
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing pushback over the Northern Ireland protocol's Brexit deal, including from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Full Article
Published
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing pushback over the Northern Ireland protocol's Brexit deal, including from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Full Article
A deal on NI post-Brexit rules is close - but can Rishi Sunak push it through?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says "there's more work to do" on reaching a deal with the EU on Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol,..