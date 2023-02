President Joe Biden has issued a defiant message to Vladimir Putin on a surprise trip to Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian leader's full-scale invasion of the country. Biden touched down in Kyiv on Monday where he met Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky in a public show of…



#vladimirputin #ukraine #russian #kyiv #volodymrzelensky #atlantic #pacific #poland #polish #andrzejduda