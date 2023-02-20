Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald's Most Iconic (And Essential) Ingredients

It's hard to think of a trip to McDonald's as an act of small business solidarity — the fast-food chain has more than 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. But that's because you haven't met Trina Bediako and sisters Erin Tolefree and Cara Hughes — the dynamic women responsible for supplying…



#mcdonald #trinabediako #erintolefree #carahughes #bediako #hughes #baldwinrichardson #ohio #newhorizons #sisterstolefree