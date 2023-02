When Joan Van is sick, she doesn't get paid. The East St. Louis-area restaurant server and single mother of three said she works doubles, meaning two eight-hour shifts in a 24-hour period, to make up the money when she or one of her children gets sick. "You can't let your kids see you break down…



#joanvan #stlouisarea #illinois #jbpritzker #maine #nevada #earnedpaidleave #noneflexibility #cookcounty #johnaestrong