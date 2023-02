The question that popped up time and time again before the trade deadline was whether Miles “Deuce” McBride had proved enough for the New York Knicks to stand pat at the trade deadline. The Knicks seemed to affirmatively state no on that front with the acquisition of Josh Hart. The trade doesn’t…



#newyorkknicks #knicks #joshhart #mcbride #tomthibodeau #nba #westvirginia #immanuelquickley #kembawalker #jalenbrunson