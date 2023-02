A cat and a dog sharing "joint custody" of four kittens are melting hearts on TikTok. In a video shared by @milkymutton on February 15, a Pomsky called Blu is "jealous" of Bella the cat's newborn kittens. Seemingly wanting to mother the babies herself, Blu attempts to steal the kittens away from…



#tiktok #newbornkittens #blu #bella #timscrine #stephenquandt #doggieday #kiabiaa #heretique #melodiouslyme