It was about a year ago when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what critics labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. To hear the Republican governor tell it, the measure was a modest education reform. It was far more than that. As Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern explained as the proposal worked its way…



#florida #rondesantis #ntsaygay #markjosephstern #nikkihaley #southcarolina #floridian #hill #desantis #southcarolinian