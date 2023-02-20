Major winter storm to make travel difficult "if not impossible"
Americans in the northern United States will face a severe winter storm starting Monday night in the northern Rocky Mountains and continuing for several days. The storm is expected to bring snow, strong winds and ice for some areas as it moves across the upper United States. The National Weather…
