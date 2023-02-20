Disney-themed Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and other figurines recalled due to choking hazard

Thousands of Disney-themed figurines are being recalled because the toys’ legs and arms can detach, posing a choking hazard for small children. The recall of the "My First" Disney figurines includes such notable characters as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stich. The soft vinyl…



