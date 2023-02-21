Jimmy Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia reflects on his legacy

Watch VideoIn a town of less than 600 people, it's easy to stick out — especially if you’re a former president. But that’s not exactly how President Jimmy Carter lives his life in Plains, Georgia.
"He's one of the town. He's a townie, and he's never been anything more than just a person that was very helpful," said...
