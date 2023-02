When Tom Matthiesen’s employer, Inven Global, laid off most of its staff in July 2022, the longtime esports writer wasn’t sure that his style of in-depth esports journalism would have a place at any of the remaining endemic publications in the space. “I could see that their coverage was diluted…



