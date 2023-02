Studiocanal, Working Title’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ Snapped Up by Shout! Studios for U.S., Canada Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout! Studios has acquired U.S. and Canada rights to Studiocanal and Working Title’s cross-cultural British romantic comedy “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” with a view to releasing it in late spring, it was revealed at Berlin’s European Film Market on Tuesday. Directed by veteran Indian…



