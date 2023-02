North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shown no interest in resuming disarmament talks with the US after agreeing in 2018 to work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” Instead, he has been busy making his nuclear-equipped arsenal bigger, deadlier and better-able to strike…



#northkorean #kimjongun #koreanpeninsula #coldwar #guam #soviet #kn23 #kn25 #workersparty #pyongyang