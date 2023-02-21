Zelenskiy Warns China: Supporting Russia Could Spur World War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned China against supporting Russia in its war on Ukraine, saying doing that would bring on World War Three. Zelenskiy’s remark, to German daily Die Welt, came as China said that the United States was in no position to make demands, after the top US…



