Worldwide vehicle parts supplier and manufacturer Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is one of the most significant players in the automobile and electric vehicles (EV) space you’ve probably never heard of. It supplies auto parts to over 50 of the world’s largest automobile brands, including…



#generalmotorsco #fordmotorco #teslainc #volkswagenag #vwagy #bmw #magna #fiskerinc #fsr #ocean