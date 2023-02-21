High court takes 1st look at law that shields internet firms

High court takes 1st look at law that shields internet firms

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet by shielding Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others.

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of...

Full Article