A post about a 20-year-old woman being told to "cover up" while walking around her sister's home has gone viral on Reddit, where it received over 10,000 upvotes. In the post, user GiantDirtRida, who is 25, said she and her husband have a 4-year-old. Her 20-year-old sister Julia lives with them…



#reddit #std #jenniferkelman #justanswer #susangroner #parentingmentor #groner