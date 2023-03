Rugged, reliable, mechanically simple, and intuitive to operate, revolvers were the sidearm of choice for the New York Police Department, the FBI, U.S. Air Force units, and countless other law enforcement and security organizations for much of the 20th century. In recent years, however, revolvers…



#fbi #usairforce #samuelcolt #tobacco #gunbrokercom #gungenius #coltpython #python #taurus #smithwesson