Pokémon Presents livestream event announced for Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company will stream a new Pokémon Presents showcase — the Pokémon equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — on Feb. 27, otherwise known as Pokémon Day. The Pokémon Company said in an official announcement on Twitter that fans can expect “about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news” during the…



#pokémoncompany #pokémonpresents #pokémon #pokémonday #pokémonscarlet #pokémonviolet #pokémongo #pokémonunite #pokémonsleep #gameboyandgame